Calvo vs Rivera raise the curtain on the KO Drugs in Argentina  – World Boxing Association

Mexico’s Jackie Calvo and Argentina’s María Magdalena Rivera will fight on Friday, August 23 for the World Boxing Association interim flyweight world title at the opening of the International Boxing Festival KO Drugs.

Calvo and Rivera will star in an electrifying opening show of the KO Drugs, to be held at the Casino Buenos Aires in the Argentine capital on August 23 and 24.

The first half of the KO Drugs will also have two Fedelatin titles at stake, the heavyweight title between Giovanni Scuderi and Jairo Suarez; and the bantamweight title between Sebastian Papeschi and Giodanny Jimenez.

On Saturday, Nazarena “Capricho” Romero and Mexican Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta will fight for the WBA super bantamweight world title.

Calvo defiant on Argentinean soil

Jackie Calvo tries to string together her third straight victory. She enters the ring with a long career, in which she has 21 wins, 8 losses and two draws, an experience that she hopes will be enough to win the interim title. In front of her, “Chiqui” Maria Magdalena Rivas will seek to assert her locality, and a veteran experience that has allowed her to build a record of thirteen wins, six defeats and three draws.

For their part, Giovani Scuderi and Jairo Suarez will have a starring role in this KO Drugs kick-off. The Fedelatin WBA heavyweight title will be at stake, and the Italian Scuderi will expose his undefeated record of 10 wins against “El Espartano” Suarez, who has a record of 7 wins and two defeats.

Two other fights will complete this program.