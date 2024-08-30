Morrell will remain as WBA light heavyweight champion  – World Boxing Association

Cuban David Morell formally informed the World Boxing Association (WBA) that he will vacate his super middleweight belt to remain as champion in the light heavyweight category.

The Cuban had requested permission to fight on August 3 at the Riyadh Season in a bout for the light heavyweight belt of the pioneer organization against Radivoje Kalajdzic, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

After obtaining the 175-pound belt and, in addition, holding the 168-pound belt, he had to choose the category in which he would fight from now on and, in the end, he chose the light heavyweight, leaving the super middleweight belt vacant. Dmitry Bivol is super champion and will fight Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed championship in October.

The WBA replied to Morrell thanking him for his personal and sporting qualities, while wishing the best for his future and that he continues to represent the colors of the pioneer organization now in a new division.