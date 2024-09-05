Tukov and Madiev for the WBA International belt – World Boxing Association

Vadim Tukov and Magomed Madiev will fight on Friday, September 6 for the WBA International middleweight belt, in one of the main fights of the boxing program that will take place in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia.

The event will also feature a super featherweight WBA eliminator between Zhora Hamazaryan of Armenia and Elnur Samedov of Russia, and the WBA Gold light heavyweight title fight between Sharabutdin Ataev of Russia and Brian Nahuel Suarez of Argentina.

Tukov, 30, puts his unblemished record of 14 wins without defeat and six knockouts on display. He steps into the ring on a mission to break into the 160-pound division, where Cuban Erislandy Lara is the champion.

It is expected to be a very even fight. Magomed Madiev, with a longer career, is trying to rebuild his 20-fight career, in which he has 16 wins, one loss and three draws. It will be a tough challenge for both fighters.