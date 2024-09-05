Niyomtrong and Winwood will fight for the WBA belt on Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Thammanoon Niyomtrong is already in Australia ready for his World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight super championship defence against Alex Winwood at the HBF Arena, Joondalup.

The Thai will fight as a visitor for the first time since 2018. Most of his fights have been in his home country and so it is an interesting point that he will now be defending his crown away from home.

His most recent fight was in 2022 against Chayaphon Moonsri and after several attempts to fight Erick Rosa that bout failed to materialise, which has delayed Niyomtrong’s return.

Winwood has a short professional career but a solid amateur record of fighting in major national and regional events. He now finds himself with this opportunity at home and intends to take advantage of the circumstances to win the crown.

Niyomtrong is undefeated in 24 fights, 9 wins before the limit, while Winwood has 4 wins, no losses and 2 knockouts.