Cecilia Comunales, first woman to train at Teiken  – World Boxing Association

Former Uruguayan boxer Cecila ‘La Reina’ Comuna became the first woman to train at the Teiken Promotion gym in Tokyo, Japan. The former World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion took advantage of a trip she made to the country of the rising sun and that Monday, September 9, trained under the guidance of trainer Carlos Linares, brother of former world champion Jorge Linares, along with other fighters from the gym.

‘It was a unique experience to train in one of the most important places in Japanese and world boxing. It is certainly an honor for me to be the first woman to train in this gym and I am sure that soon more boxers will come, because women boxing is growing around the world,’ said Comunales and added: ’I also want to thank Mr. Akihiko Honda for allowing me this experience and Carlos Linares for guiding my training, keeping me linked to boxing is one of the nicest things I can do during my retirement.

During her trip to the Japanese capital, Comunales took the opportunity to attend the Naoya Inoue fight, as well as other boxing evenings and a visit to the commission. Part of her intention in this trip is to learn the training method of this country to apply it in her daily life and, why not, to start her career as a trainer taking advantage of her experience on the ring that led her to become WBA world champion.