Ataev conquers the WBA Gold light heavyweight with great KO – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

Russia’s Sharabutdin Ataev became the new WBA Gold light heavyweight champion with a superb knockout of Argentina’s Brian Nahuel Suarez in Chelyabinsk, Russia. 

Ataev, 25, stunned Suarez with a devastating left uppercut to the chin that knocked the South American out with one minute and 19 seconds left in the second round. Suarez had already kissed the canvas early in the second round, and was unable to recover from Ataev’s siege. 

It was the Russian’s fifth knockout of his emerging career, in which he now boasts an unbeaten record of seven wins. 

It is so far the most important win for Sharabutdin Ataev, who is beginning to emerge as a contender in the 175-pound class, the realm of fellow Russian Dmitri Bivol. 

The experienced 32-year-old Brian Nahuel Suarez, who suffered his third loss in 22 appearances, was unable to overcome Ataev’s ferocity.


