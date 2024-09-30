“Maravilla” Alonso new WBA ambassador – World Boxing Association

The Dominican-Spanish Jonathan “Maravilla” Alonso is the new ambassador of the World Boxing Association (WBA), he was officially appointed this Monday, September 30 in Madrid at the press conference for the presentation of the two new regional titles WBA-Iberoamerica and WBA-Mediterranean.

Alonso had an outstanding boxing career in which he represented Spain in the London 2012 Olympic Games, was champion of Spain, WBA Continental Europe champion, WBA Fedebol champion and challenger of the WBA super lightweight interim title. In addition, he has always stood out for helping others and promoting values such as discipline and respect. His behavior outside the ring has led him to give talks to thousands of people who he inspires with his life story. The same that he reflects in his new project, the book titled: “One In A Million”.

“For me it is an honor to be named ambassador of the WBA, because it is the organization that has supported me throughout my career. I always fought for their belt and I feel proud to belong to this family, because we are moved by the same values. I am grateful for the new possibilities they are giving me in the boxing world and I am sure that together we will develop the sport even more,” said Alonso.

Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, president of the WBA, is proud of “Maravilla” and said: “Jonathan is the reflection of our values. He is a very talented boxer who TV networks never looked at, but he never gave up, he won every opportunity in the ring and today he is much more than a champion. He is a person who inspires thousands and gives back what life has given him, I know he helps boxers in a close and genuine way. So welcome back to your home.”

As an ambassador Jonathan will be able to develop programs such as WBA Kids, WBA Future Champion, WBA KO Drugs in addition to representing us in every event in which he participates. He will also learn how the organization works from the administrative area and will have the opportunity to supervise regional and world boxing matches. He joins names such as Jorge Linares, Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz and Kina Malpartida.