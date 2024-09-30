Baumgardner and Persoon end in no decision in Atlanta  – World Boxing Association

The bout between Alycia Baumgardner and Delfine Persoon, which took place on Friday night, ended in no decision after an accidental headbutt that caused a cut on Persoon’s eyebrow, so Baumgardner remains as World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight champion.

It was a very special event due to an original and different production by Brinx TV at Lux Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The immersive visual experience had as main protagonists the two fighters of the main bout and although the fight could not reach the end it gave very interesting things.

The champion showed a great version and managed to knock down her challenger in the very first round to start tipping the scales to her side. However, the Belgian veteran stayed in the fight trying to get into the exchange and hurt her opponent until the clash of heads came.

Upon review by the medical team, it was recommended not to continue fighting and the referee decided to stop the actions to leave the bout without decision.

Baumgardner maintains her record of 15 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts, while Persoon has a record of 49 wins, 3 losses and 19 knockouts.