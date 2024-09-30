The New, Improved and Familiar Caleb Plant

The former super middleweight champion is evolving as he looks to establish a Hall of Fame legacy.

There was a familiar feel to Caleb Plant’s win over Trevor McCumby. In stopping McCumby, Plant, as always, incorporated speed, athleticism and showmanship with technique and grit. These traits have made the former IBF super middleweight world champion one of boxing’s biggest stars.

Yet against McCumby, Plant displayed a skillset we hadn’t seen in battles against David Benavidez in March 2023 and against Canelo Alvarez in 2021, the only two losses in his pro career.

Plant, 32, 23-2 (14 KOs), is evolving. Coming up short against two potential Hall of Famers hasn’t deterred the drive to establish his own legacy in Canastota. Outside the ring, he and wife Jordan welcomed daughter Charly in August 2023. Inside the ring, the former IBF super middleweight world champion turned to his braintrust, trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards and father Richie Plant, to help lay the foundation for what fight fans witnessed against McCumby.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work over the last 18 months with my strength and conditioning coach Tony Brady, my dad and Breadman,” said Plant. “Bread lives in Philly so he comes out to Vegas to train, and we go out to Philly as well. But a lot of times, it was Bread giving me and my dad the homework and my dad drawing out the workouts, making sure they match up with what we worked on from Monday-Saturday.”

The McCumby bout was originally slated for August 2024. When McCumby suffered a cut over his right eye during camp, it was moved to the September 14th Canelo Álvarez-Edgar Berlanga pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The trash talk began at the inaugural press conference in Los Angeles and didn’t stop until the fight was over. Both unwaveringly believed they would knock the other off their high horse. The undefeated McCumby had amassed a 127-17 record during an amateur career that included a national championship. His elite strength, two-fisted power and unorthodox style carried him to 28-0 (21 KOs) pro record heading into the Plant fight.

He got off to a hot start, often pinning Plant on the ropes and pounding away with both fists. A left hook in the second got Plant’s attention. Another in the fourth landed on Plant’s right biceps, caused the Las Vegas-based boxer to lose his balance and tumble to the mat for the bout’s only knockdown.

“He was kind of bull rushing me and lunging in, jumping in and stepping through,” said Plant. “His punches were a bit erratic and unconventional.”

Behind on the cards, Plant unveiled what he had been working on over the past 18 months.

“ I have good teachers. ”

Former IBF Super Middleweight World Champion – Caleb Plant

“I stepped to him at the beginning of the fourth round and towards the end of the round, I stepped to him again,” said Plant. “I thought, man, you know it’s a lot less hectic in here. I felt like I had the IQ in there to be in control of things.

“When I came back to the corner, my dad had yelled to Bread, ‘Hey, I don’t think he can keep up with Caleb on the inside. He said, ‘You’ve got to trust me on this, I need you to step to him and be a savage there.’ I felt that was great reinforcement from my team at the perfect time. They saw that it was good adjustment.”

The momentum shifted entirely during the fifth and sixth as Plant skillfully maneuvered McCumby to the ropes, breaking him down with punishing shots to the head and midsection. The two jawed and gyrated at one another throughout but it was Plant on the front foot, pressing forward to the delight of fans who appreciated his response to adversity.

“I’ve shown people pieces of fighting like this before, like in the Vincent Feigenbutz fight,” Plant pointed out. “I stopped him in the 10th round and at the end you know I was stepping to him and was on the inside. But not like what I did here.

“I have good teachers who have been with me for a long time, my dad and Breadman, who is a great student of the game and a great teacher.”

With seconds remaining in the ninth, Plant unloaded on McCumby, hurting him with a hard right and following with a short hook and another right. Referee Allen Huggins stepped in, calling the fight off at 2:59 of the round as McCumby sagged against the ropes.

Afterward, Plant told Jim Gray that he hoped to return early in 2025, listing Jermall Charlo, Edgar Berlanga, and a Canelo rematch as potential opponents. In his arms was one-year-old daughter Charly, who wore a knowing grin in her first time at her dad’s fight. Along with wife Jordan, the family left the arena for a victory meal.

“Houston’s Hot Kitchen. It’s a Nashville hot chicken place out here,” Plant said, showing that he hasn’t forgotten his roots even as he continues to grow.

