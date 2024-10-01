Ball and Rios this Saturday for the WBA featherweight belt  – World Boxing Association

Nick Ball and Ronny Rios are ready for their fight this coming Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

The Englishman will make his first defense in his hometown, and it will be against a highly experienced veteran like Rios, so it is expected to be a good fight for this weekend.

Ball comes from defeating Raymond Ford last June 1 in a split decision to win the 130 lbs. crown. Now he will try to keep it, although the challenge will not be easy.

Rios, who has experience fighting for the world title, has been recovering after a long absence from the ring and now finds himself with a great opportunity. The 34-year-old fighter wants to take advantage of all his experience to get a win and keep the belt.

Promotional activities for the bout are taking place this week and on Friday will be the official weigh-in ceremony. Ball has 20 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts, while Rios has 34 wins, 4 losses and 17 knockouts.