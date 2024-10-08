Takuma Inoue set to defend his WBA crown against Tsutsumi  – World Boxing Association

Takuma Inoue will face undefeated Seiya Tsutsumi this Sunday at the Ariake Arena in defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight championship.

The speedy Japanese stylist will put his black and gold crown on the line in the main event at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku, promoted by the legendary Akihiko Honda.

Inoue will be in the third defense of his title, he won in April 2023, when he defeated Venezuela’s Liborio Solis in a unanimous decision. He made his first defense against the renowned Jerwin Ancajas in February of this year and managed to retain it for the second time against Sho Ishida in May.

His challenger for this fight will be Tsutsumi, a 28-year-old Japanese who has a good record and knows he is in the most important fight of his life. The Kumamoto native will try to pull off the upset and has worked hard to do so.

Inoue has a record of 20 wins, 1 loss and 5 knockouts, while Tsutsumi has 11 wins, no losses, 2 draws and 8 knockouts.