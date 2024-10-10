Moya and Yetongnon fight for the first WBA Mediterranean belt  – World Boxing Association

WBA Iamed (Ibero-American and Mediterranean) made history last week by officiating the first title fight. In that case, it was the Ibero-American lightweight championship won by Antonio Collado with which the sub-region of the pioneer body was born.

Now it’s the turn of the Mediterranean branch and the story will begin in Saint Climent de Llobregat, Barcelona, where Spanish fighter Alejandro Moya will face Frenchman Kodjo Yetongnon for the super lightweight title this Saturday, October 12.

Moya is a 31-year-old fighter who has been a professional since 2017 and has made most of his career in his native Catalonia. He arrives with two wins in a row and in a great momentum, which will be a great motivation heading into this very important fight for his career.

The 32-year-old Yetongnon will be making his first fight outside of France. He is a former national champion and has fought some of his country’s best talent. Now it’s his turn to step up and prove he can succeed beyond his borders.

Moya has 19 wins, 2 losses and 11 knockouts. Yetongnon has 14 wins, 7 losses, 3 draws and 1 knockout.