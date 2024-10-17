Erdenebat wins WBA Continental North America Gold belt in Plant City – World Boxing Association

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat captured the Continental North America Gold super featherweight belt with a victory over Franco Fortunato on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The Mongolian fighter got cards of 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92 to get a comprehensive and relatively comfortable victory over an opponent with good experience and who was coming into this fight on a hot streak.

Erdenebat has been making his career in the United States since 2023 after fighting in China and Russia previously. He has been moving up in the most relevant market of the sport thanks to good performances like the one last night.

At 28 years of age, Erdenebat gets the regional belt that allows him to give another dimension to his career and aspire to bigger challenges. In addition, he cut a streak of Fortunato, who came with five wins in a row to this challenge.

Erdenebat’s record now stands at 10 wins, no losses and 5 knockouts, while Fortunato’s record stands at 15 wins, 2 losses and 11 knockouts.