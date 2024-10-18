Corzo defends against Chaparro in Mendoza  – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s super middleweight prospect, Pablo Corzo, will make a new defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin championship this Saturday night against Luciano Chaparro at the Aconcagua Indoor Stadium in Mendoza.

The regional champion of the pioneer organization has been rising vertiginously and every time he shows more and more his talent and skills. The 24-year-old fighter will have a new opportunity to exhibit his crown and it is a challenge he intends to overcome in a good way to continue his way to the elite.

This time he will have an opponent from Mexico as Chaparro, who will represent a great test for the champion. The Mexican style is usually aggressive and exchanges, so it is expected that Chaparro will put pressure on Corzo and give him a difficult evening.

Corzo has 20 wins, no losses and 17 knockouts, while Chaparro has a record of 13 wins, 7 losses, 3 draws and 4 knockouts.