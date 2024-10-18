Lefevbre and Basualdo fight for the WBA Gold belt this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Segolene Lefevbre and Juliana Basualdo will step into the ring this Saturday at the Hippodrome Municupal, in Douai, France, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold super bantamweight crown.

Lefevbre will return to action after her May 18 loss to Ellie Scotney in a unanimous decision world title fight. The 31-year-old Frenchwoman knows she has a great opportunity to get back to winning ways and will have the home advantage.

Basualdo, 33 years old, arrives from Argentina very motivated for her first international experience. Like all boxers from this country, she has a great punch and will try to go forward to surprise the home fighter.

Lefevbre has 18 wins, 1 loss and 1 knockout, while Basualdo has 13 wins, 5 setbacks and 2 knockouts.