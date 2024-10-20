MURTAZALIEV STOPS TSZYU IN THREE, RETAINS TITLE

The IBF 154-pound World Champion caps off an action-packed tripleheader with a powerful performance in the main event of the inaugural PBC Championship Boxing card on Prime Video.

“Bakhram Murrtazaliev has sent Tim Tszyu back down under.” #MurtazalievTszyu pic.twitter.com/0hqPIHRRnb — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 20, 2024

Undefeated IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev dropped former world champion Tim Tszyu four times on his way to a third-round stoppage in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action Saturday night from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

After winning the title in his opponent’s home territory of Germany earlier this year, Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) made a statement by dropping Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) early and often on his way to the dominant stoppage.

The first knockdown came in round two with a strong counter left hook sending Tszyu to the canvas. Tszyu showed the incredible grit that’s made him a superstar in his native Australia to rise to his feet, but was ultimately sent back to the ground two more times in the round.

“We just worked on these combinations all the time and when the fight came, it was automatic,” said Murtazaliev. “We worked for 10 weeks on those punches that hurt him. We created opportunities and we believed that we could win this fight.”

Continuing to press forward and look for moments in round three, Murtazaliev landed another vicious counter left hand that scored him his fourth knockdown in less than three rounds. While Tszyu continued to battle back, the onslaught from Murtazaliev proved to be too much as Tszyu’s corner threw in the towel, ending the fight 1:55 into the round.

“When I landed that first big shot, I knew how hard it was,” said Murtazaliev. “Tszyu is a real warrior and I hope one day we can work together and spar and help each other to grow.”

“Every time I step into the ring I leave it all in there,” said Tszyu. “Things didn’t go to plan and the better man won tonight. No excuses. After the first shot, things started not going according to plan. That’s part of boxing, you get hit and reactions get slower. Bakhram is the man at 154.”

.@elbandolero_YT drops Gonzalez for a second time in RD7 to win by KO! #TellezGonzalez#MurtazalievTszyu streaming live exclusively on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/0lSUIjCMCn — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 20, 2024

Yoenis Tellez dazzles with TKO over Johan Gonzalez

In the co-main event, sensational Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) in their super welterweight clash. Tellez dropped Gonzalez three times in the final two rounds, with the final stoppage coming at 1:57 of round seven.

The 24-year-old Tellez now trains in Stafford, Texas under the tutelage of the renowned Ronnie Shields and showed his explosive tools in his fifth fight at the Caribe Royale Resort. While Tellez seemed in control throughout the early rounds, Gonzalez remained competitive and was eager to return fire.

“We were facing a very experienced fighter with a great trainer in Ismael Salas, so I knew it would not be easy,” said Tellez. “I was just following the instructions of my corner so that I could get the win.”

Tellez’s power began to shine through beginning in round six as he delivered a blistering straight right hand that put Gonzalez down late in the round. Gonzalez rose to his feet and saw the bell for round seven, but was met with a picture perfect left hook that sent Gonzalez to the mat and nearly through the ropes.

“The most important weapon I have is the will to become world champion and the motivation to make my country proud,” said Tellez. “Ever since I left my country, I’ve wanted to win for them.”

“I wasn’t properly following what my corner told me to do and that’s what cost me the fight,” said Gonzalez. “Tellez is a good fighter and a good prospect. I think I could have made the fight better for myself if I had been more disciplined.”

Gonzalez again showed his mettle to keep the fight going, but Tellez wasted little time connecting on another right hook that sent Gonzalez down and forced referee Emil Lombardi to wave off the bout.

“I’m here to fight and let my team take care of getting me big opportunities and great opponents,” said Tellez. “I’m willing to fight anybody.”

Mateo Tapia comes back in RD5 to drop Saavedra with a MONSTER right just as the round comes to an end! Click the link or open @PrimeVideo to watch the stream live, exclusively for Prime members: pic.twitter.com/0F3dRm2LVk — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 20, 2024

Mateo Tapia and Endrt Saavedra battle to a thrilling draw

Opening up action on Prime Video, unbeaten Mateo Tapia (17-0-1, 10 KOs) and the hard-charging Endry Saavedra (16-1-1, 13 KOs) fought to a majority draw in an explosive 10-round middleweight bout that saw both men hit the canvas. In the end, one judges’ score of 94-92 for Tapia was overruled by two scores of 93-93.

The action first started heating up in round two, as Saavedra forced Tapia to the ropes and unloaded, connecting with a bruising right hand that put Tapia down in the last minute of the round. Tapia rose to his feet but Saavedra continued to stalk him around the ring and dropped him once again before the bell came to end the round.

“I thought I could have gotten him out of there because I’m a Mexican warrior,” said Saavedra. “I did everything I could and left everything in the ring. I was surprised he kept getting up, especially after the second knockdown. But he’s a Mexican and he wasn’t going to go out easily.”

“He was getting me with some short shots on the inside and taking my legs and I just had to keep working him and stay in the fight,” said Tapia.

Saavedra appeared to be in control of the fight until round five when Tapia responded in electric fashion, blasting his opponent with a perfectly-timed counter right that sent him down. Saavedra appeared worse for wear in the couple of rounds after the knockdown, as Tapia was able to consistently find his offense and avoid return fire.

The tide turned back in Saavedra’s favor in round nine as he was able to close the distance on Tapia and stayed in his pocket before eventually wearing him down and forcing Tapia to the mat once again. Tapia showed heart to once again make it to the end of the round and landed several ferocious right hands on Saavedra in the final frame. Tapia won the final round on all three cards to earn the draw.

“I was prepared for 10 hard rounds,” said Tapia. “I feel like it could have gone either way. It was a tough fight. I knew he was going to bring the fight and I just tried to take advantage when I had openings. I’m glad we could give the fans a great fight.”

“Everyone saw the fight and I know the fans here believed that I won,” said Saavedra. “I can only do my job. The judges had to do theirs.”

