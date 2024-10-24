Mykquan Williams won the WBA Continental Americas Gold belt in NY – World Boxing Association

Mykquan Williams showed great superiority in the ring on Wednesday night against Lavisas Williams and defeated him by technical knockout in the eighth round to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Gold super lightweight belt.

The Connecticut native dominated the bout from start to finish and at the time of the stoppage was up on all three judges’ scorecards 70-61.

Williams became the new regional champion of the pioneer organization and was the star of the night at the Madison Square Garden Theatre with a dominant and unquestionable display in the main event.

The 26-year-old fighter’s undefeated record now stands at 22 wins, 2 draws and 11 knockouts, while Lavisas Williams left his record at 10 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw.