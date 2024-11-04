Jermaine Ortiz came back with a bang in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

Jermaine Ortiz made a good return to the ring at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super lightweight belt in a fourth round technical knockout victory over Christian Mino.

Ortiz was coming off a tough loss to Teofimo Lopez last February in a world title fight, so he needed to get back on track and he did it this time and also won the regional belt.

Ortiz looked superior throughout and punished the South American to the point of knocking him down in every round so that he could not continue in the fourth round after a combination that sent him to the canvas with delayed effect and without the ability to recover.

The winner reached 18 wins in his professional career, while he has 2 losses and 1 draw, with 9 knockouts. Mino now has a record of 24 wins, 10 losses, 2 draws and 17 knockouts.