Ford returns to the ring to dispute the WBA Continental North America belt against Gonzalez  – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Raymond Ford will return to the ring this Saturday to face Puerto Rican Orlando Gonzalez for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North American super featherweight title at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The American is coming off a June 1 loss to Nick Ball in a very close and competitive fight in which he lost his world belt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Despite his good performance, he could not get the victory against the British but he has worked hard and fast to return to the ring and now he will have a chance for the regional title.

His opponent will be Gonzalez, a Puerto Rican with five wins in a row and a wealth of professional experience. For the 29-year-old fighter it will be a great opportunity, as he knows that a victory against an opponent of Ford’s stature would allow him to aspire to bigger things.

Ford comes in with a record of 15 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 8 knockouts, while Gonzalez has a record of 23 wins, 2 losses and 13 knockouts.