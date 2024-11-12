Ramirez vs Billam Smith in the main event  – World Boxing Association

The Riyadh Season will have another big event this weekend at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dubbed Latino Night, which will see Gilberto Ramirez unify his World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight belt with WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith.

The Mexican will make the first defense of his cruiserweight crown and wants to capture a new championship along the way, but he knows he must work hard to get it.

The “Lefty” defeated Arsen Goulamirian last March 30 to win the black and gold crown and now he will travel to Arabia to put it on the line in a big fight of reserved prognoses.

Billam-Smith has been champion since May 2023 when he defeated Lawrence Okolie to take the WBO belt and has since made two defenses against Mateusz Masternak and Richard Riakporhe.

All promotional activities for Latino Night will take place this week, which will feature fighters such as Oscar Duarte, William Zepeda, Oscar Collazo, among other Latin Americans seeing action.

Ramirez has a record of 46 wins, 1 loss and 30 knockouts, while Billam-Smith has 29 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.