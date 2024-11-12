The best of the best meet again  – World Boxing Association

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will step into the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a rematch for the undisputed super lightweight championship this Friday night.

Taylor and Serrano will meet for the second time after their big fight in 2022, in which the Irishwoman came out on top in what was dubbed the fight of the year and was full of action and great moments for both fighters. On that occasion they faced each other at lightweight and now the fight will be one category higher.

Taylor has just regained the 140 lbs. belts by defeating Chantelle Cameron last November 25 in Dublin. She had lost to the Briton in May last year in another close bout but was able to bounce back to beat her in the rematch.

Serrano had her last loss just against Taylor and since then has won five fights in a row, making it a 12-round, three-minute fight and defeating the likes of Erika Cruz.

Taylor comes in with a record of 23 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts, while Serrano has a record of 47 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 31 knockouts.