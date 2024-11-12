Ford is the new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

Raymond Ford captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America super featherweight belt by defeating Orlando Gonzalez on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The former featherweight world champion moved up a weight class to 130 pounds and put on a stellar performance in which he came away with cards of 100-88, 100-88 and 99-89.

Ford looked fast and powerful and clearly dominated the fight from start to finish causing two knockdowns to the Puerto Rican during and earning that wide unanimous decision.

The American improved his record to 16 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 8 knockouts, while Gonzalez now has a record of 23 wins, 3 losses and 13 knockouts.