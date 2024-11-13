Home / Boxing News / WBA Future of Mexican Boxing continues this week   – World Boxing Association

The third day of the WBA Future of Mexican Boxing will take place on Saturday, November 16 in the Mexican capital with the participation of more than 60 fighters of different ages. 

In an effort to promote young talent from various countries, the WBA has launched this program in conjunction with various organizers and promoters to provide opportunities for boxers in both professional and amateur boxing.

In this specific case, it is an amateur event in collaboration with Decision Divided and Sport Boxing MX, always under the command of WBA representative Ricardo Chew. 

The first two rounds were held on October 26 and last Saturday, November 9, with great fights and talented fighters in the ring, while this week the competition will continue, which has already reached its halfway point and will have two more rounds on November 23 and finally on December 8. 

The WBA continues to work for the future of this sport in different regions and is especially excited about this project that continues to grow and provide opportunities.


