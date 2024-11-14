Expectations rise with public training at Riyadh Season – World Boxing Association

On Wednesday, took place the public training on the eve of the Latino Night, which will be next Saturday at The Venue, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. All the fighters who will participate in the event had training sessions for the press and the public present, amidst a great atmosphere.

Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith, who had their turns with their work teams and also talked about their clash for the World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBO cruiserweight titles, which will be the main fight of the night.

Thamannon Niyomtrong and Oscar Collazo, who will clash in unification of the WBA and WBO belts, also worked on the ring in front of the dozens of photographers present and assured that they are ready to give a great show this weekend.

The official press conference will be held on Thursday and tomorrow all the participants of the event will step on the scales. The Riyadh Season event will be another great event in the boxing world and this time it will feature fighters from Latin America.