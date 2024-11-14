One in a Million, successfully presented in Madrid – World Boxing Association

Jonathan “Maravilla” Alonso, ambassador of the World Boxing Association (WBA), presented his book entitled Uno Entre Un Millón (One in a Million), which narrates his personal story of how a boy from the Dominican Republic moved to Spain at a very young age and fulfilled his dream of becoming a boxer, fighting for a WBA world title, becoming a model, actor as well as writing his own book.

The event was held on Wednesday, November 13 at a renowned hotel in Madrid and was packed with fans, family and friends who wanted to accompany Jonathan in one of the most important moments of his life. “It is a great pride for me to finish my career soon and to be able to say ‘wow’ all the people and experiences I take with me from boxing. With more than 140 fights throughout my career, I was the first Spaniard to fight at the Barclays Center, a fight that we won and that made headlines in the main Spanish media. I was also the first to fight for the WBA Continental European title. Today I am here to present my book, in which I share all these experiences with the intention of inspiring everyone,” said ‘Maravilla’.

Alonso also narrated his experiences in the Dominican Republic when he fought for the WBA interim world championship against Alberto Puello, a fight he lost, but which allowed him to fight in front of the people of his town who traveled by bus just to go see him and that, despite not achieving the goal, pushed him to diversify and try his luck in other professions such as acting and modeling that allowed him to appear on the big screen or be the image of renowned perfume brands. In addition, to opening different businesses such as a fast food gimmick or his own beauty center.

“This is what I want to show the kids and everyone who reads my book. To inspire them to, as I say, go to bed to have dreams and get up to make them come true. I want them to know that life is about moments and to make the most of them, because when I fought and my hand was raised I was happy for those 30 seconds, but then I was thinking about the next challenge without having finished enjoying the achievement and to understand that many good things can come from a defeat if you are surrounded by people who care about you and help you grow,” said the WBA ambassador.

Alonso was always linked in his career to the pioneer organization of which he is now an ambassador thanks to the appointment of its president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza with whom he has a close relationship and to whom he professes a deep affection: “Gilberto is a person who not only supports you but also shows you his humility. I look at him and say ‘God, if I continue to grow, make me continue to be humble like this’. I feel that between him and me there is a special connection and partly thanks to him I have had the opportunities I have had in boxing and I will always be eternally grateful to him,” Alonso closed.

Uno Entre Un Millón will be on sale in different bookstores in Spain and on digital platforms.