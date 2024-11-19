Home / Boxing News / Stanionis and Giyasov reached an agreement and the purse bid  is called off  – World Boxing Association

The teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Shakhram Giyasov informed the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee that they reached an agreement to make the mandatory fight and the bidding that was scheduled for this afternoon was officially suspended. 

The pioneer body had scheduled the purse bid after not having received a response from the parties involved, but within hours of taking place, they informed that the agreement is ahead of schedule.

The contracts and details about the fight between Stanionis, welterweight champion, and Giyasov, mandatory challenger, will be sent in due time to the committee with the confirmation of the date, venue and other related elements.


