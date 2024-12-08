Lebron won the WBA Continental Latin America belt – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Henry Lebron defeated Christopher Diaz on Saturday night and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America super featherweight belt at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The judges’ scorecards were 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 in a very competitive fight in which Lebron had to use all his resources to contain “Pitufo” and get the victory after 10 rounds of action.

Although his opponent took the initiative in terms of attack during the fight, Lebron worked intelligently with good movement in the ring and with combinations of punches that kept Diaz from throwing too much. He began to dominate the fight and demonstrate his technical superiority as the rounds went on despite the tough opponent he faced.

In the moments when Diaz managed to land good punches, especially with his right hand, Lebron was able to overcome and get out of trouble in a good way to, in the end, win the close decision.

The 27-year-old fighter remains undefeated in 20 fights, 10 of them won by knockout, while Diaz has 29 wins, 5 losses and 19 knockouts.