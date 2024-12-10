Akhmadaliev and Espinoza will fight WBA interim in Monte Carlo – World Boxing Association

Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ricardo Espinoza will step into the ring to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim super bantamweight title this Saturday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Both fighters will fight for the black and gold belt at the Matchroom Boxing event this weekend.

Akhmadaliev is the top ranked fighter and due to the special permission granted to the champion Naoya Inoue, his opportunity to fight for the championship was enabled. The Uzbek has been world champion in the past and is aiming to become one again, so this fight represents a great opportunity for his career.

Espinoza is a Mexican puncher with experience in the United States who is facing the most important fight of his career and is on a hot streak. He has not lost a fight since 2021 and has knocked out in four of his last five fights.

Promotional activities will take place this week leading up to the fight and on Friday will be the official weigh-in, in which both fighters must make the 122-pound weight for the division. Akhmadaliev has a record of 12 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts, while Espinoza has a record of 30 wins, 4 setbacks and 25 knockouts.