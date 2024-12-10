Saad shines in Libya  – World Boxing Association

Saad Fathi Saad won the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight gold belt this weekend by defeating Charles Manyuchi by unanimous decision in Libya.

The judges’ scorecards were 100-90, 96-94 and 96-93, all in favor of Fathi, who fought from start to finish in the fight to win this valuable victory in a packed house to see the local idol win the WBA belt.

The event had a great organization and the presence of many talents from different countries, who starred in high-level fights and a lot of entertainment for those present. Among so many outstanding fighters, Aadam Hamed, son of the legend Naseem Hamed, was in action.

The WBA congratulates the efforts around the world so that boxing continues to globalize and reach regions full of young people full of dreams.