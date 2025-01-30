A World Title Shot on the Line – World Boxing Association

Argentine rising star Mirco Cuello and Mexico’s battle-tested Christian “Kiki” Olivo will square off this Saturday in Las Vegas in a WBA featherweight title eliminator. The stakes couldn’t be higher—the winner will secure a direct path to a world championship opportunity in a division currently ruled by WBA champion Nick Ball of the United Kingdom.

Cuello, ranked No. 3 by the WBA, brings an undefeated record of 14-0, with an impressive 11 knockouts. The 23-year-old power puncher has made waves in his last two fights on U.S. soil, securing dominant unanimous decision victories. In 2022, he claimed the WBA International featherweight title, proving he’s one of the most dangerous prospects at 126 pounds.

Standing in his way is a seasoned veteran. Christian “Kiki” Olivo steps into the ring for his 25th professional fight, boasting a solid record of 22-1-1. The Mexican contender has faced tough competition, including a hard-fought loss to Luis Reynaldo Núñez in a regional title bid last August.

With a world title opportunity at stake, both fighters will leave it all in the ring in what promises to be an explosive matchup.

Cuello vs. Olivo will be part of PBC’s stacked card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, airing live on PBC PPV via Prime Video.