Cárdenas to Defend WBA Continental Latin America Title Against Acosta – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, February 8, San Antonio, Texas, will host a thrilling super bantamweight showdown as reigning WBA Continental Latin America champion Ramón “Dinamita” Cárdenas puts his belt on the line against unbeaten Mexican contender Bryan Acosta.

Cárdenas captured the vacant title in 2024 with a ninth-round knockout of Jesús Ramírez Rubio and now looks to make his first defense in the main event of a ProBox TV fight card.

His challenger, Acosta, enters the ring at 26 years old with a flawless 20-0 record. Having built his career between Mexico and Canada, this bout marks his U.S. debut—a moment he’s eager to capitalize on as he aims for a statement-making victory.

Cárdenas brings a strong resume of 25 wins (14 KOs) and just one loss, which dates back to 2017. Meanwhile, Acosta has recorded eight knockouts, with three of his last four victories coming inside the distance. With both fighters hungry for success, this bout promises to deliver high-octane action.