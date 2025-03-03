Gary A. Russell Dethrones Valenzuela, Claims WBA Super Lightweight Title – World Boxing Association

Gary Antuanne Russell put on a masterclass performance, dominating José Valenzuela from start to finish to claim the WBA super lightweight world title via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 120-108) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The bout served as the co-main event of the highly anticipated Davis vs. Roach card.

From the opening bell, Russell made his intentions clear. With a blistering combination of speed, power, and pinpoint accuracy, the undefeated American set the pace and never looked back. Valenzuela, known for his grit and technical skills, tried to mount an offense but found himself up against an immovable force in Russell.

On paper, the fight looked like a competitive matchup. But as the rounds progressed, Russell took complete control, systematically breaking down Valenzuela and putting him in serious trouble on multiple occasions.

The judges’ scorecards left no doubt about the outcome—two gave Valenzuela just a single round, while the third saw a complete shutout in favor of Russell.

This victory marks a strong comeback for Russell, who rebounded after suffering his only career lossin a split decision against Alberto Puello. Now, with a record of 18-1, he not only claims world championship status but also secures his first career win by decision—his previous 17 victories all coming by knockout.

For Valenzuela, the loss snaps a two-fight winning streak, leaving him at 14-3 (9 KOs) as he looks to regroup and bounce back.