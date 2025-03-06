Batyrgaziev Set to Defend Interim Title Against Cruz in Moscow – World Boxing Association

This Friday, the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow will set the stage for an electrifying clash as undefeated fighters Albert Batyrgaziev and Neri Cruz Romero go head-to-head for the WBA interim super featherweight title.

Batyrgaziev (11-0, 8 KOs), an Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in the division. Since claiming the interim belt with a dominant TKO victory over Jono Carroll in July 2024, the Russian standout has been making waves, showcasing his elite technical skills and finishing ability.

On the opposite side of the ring stands Neri Cruz Romero (18-0, 10 KOs), an Argentine powerhouse with a flawless record. Cruz has been on a tear, scoring three knockouts in his last five bouts, proving he has the firepower to end fights early.

This fight marks the biggest test of Cruz’s career, as well as his first bout outside of the Americas. With his aggressive style and punching power, he poses a serious threat to Batyrgaziev’s reign.

Will Batyrgaziev’s Olympic pedigree and precision be enough to fend off the hungry challenger, or will Cruz pull off a stunning upset on foreign soil? Expect fireworks in Moscow!