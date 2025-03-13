Linn Sandstrom Captures WBA Gold Title in Sydney – World Boxing Association

In a night to remember at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Linn Sandstrom delivered a dominant performance to claim the WBA Gold super flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Venezuela’s Yoselin Fernández. The Australian fighter of Swedish descent showcased her technical brilliance and durability, earning the judges’ nod with scores of 99-91, 100-90, and 98-92.

From the opening bell, Sandstrom dictated the pace with a crisp jab and rapid-fire combinations that kept Fernández on the defensive. Despite Fernández’s efforts to close the distance and land power shots, Sandstrom’s superior movement and tactical approach made the difference in every exchange.

Following her triumph, an emotional Sandstrom took to social media to express her gratitude: “We’ve worked so hard for this. I wasn’t born with much talent, but I make up for it with hard work—and it’s starting to pay off.”

With this victory, Sandstrom improves to 10-3-3 with 2 KOs, positioning herself as a top contender in the super flyweight division. Fans are already speculating about her next move, whether it be a title defense in her hometown or an international showdown against one of the division’s elite.