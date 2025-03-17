Argentina Welcomes Gilberto Jesús Mendoza to Honor the Legacy of the WBA Emeritus President – World Boxing Association

In an emotional gathering that resonated with the spirit of boxing and celebrated the memory of an extraordinary man, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), traveled to Argentina to pay tribute to his father, the unforgettable Gilberto Mendoza.

Held in Buenos Aires, the event marked the ninth anniversary of the passing of the WBA’s emeritus president—a pioneering visionary who left an indelible mark on the sport of boxing.

The day’s program featured a special segment from the WBA Kids project, aimed at nurturing boxing from the grassroots level, along with a clinic led by renowned coach Francisco Nieva, the mastermind behind the Argentine Olympic boxing team.

In partnership with Fedelatin Vice Chairman Lautaro Moreno, Mendoza took a moment to recognize some of Argentina’s most influential boxing figures—Juan Coggi, Jorge Ocampo, Mirco Cuello, Alberto Melián, and Mariano Carrera—who were honored with special commendations by the WBA President.

The highlight of the evening came when a visibly moved Mendoza received an award in honor of his father. Speaking before a crowd of hundreds, he emphasized, “The support I have received from boxers, trainers, and everyone who makes boxing possible here,” echoing his deep gratitude.

Accompanying him on this memorable day were celebrated fighters such as former Venezuelan world champion Mayerlin Rivas, as well as Argentine standouts Yesica Bopp and Brian Castaño, and former Uruguayan world champion Cecilia Comunales. Their presence added to the emotional and inspirational tone of the event.

This tribute in Argentina not only honored a great man but also ignited the passion of a new generation of fighters and fans, reaffirming that Gilberto Mendoza’s legacy lives on with every punch thrown in the ring and every young boxer striving for a better future.