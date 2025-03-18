Artiga and Chávez Set for an Explosive Duel in California – World Boxing Association

On March 22, Jasmine “Animal” Artiga and Regina “Rony” Chávez will face off for the WBA world title in the super flyweight division at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

Artiga, unbeaten in 13 bouts with a record of 12 wins and 1 draw, enters the fight ranked seventh in the world. In her latest contest, she secured a first-round technical knockout against Nancy Franco.

Meanwhile, Chávez, sporting a record of 8 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws, has something to prove after a setback in her previous world title bid against Argentina’s Clara Lescurat. The Mexican fighter is determined to redeem herself and show that she deserves to be counted among the elite in her division.

This showdown promises fireworks as the contrasting styles clash: Artiga is renowned for her relentless pressure and punching power, while Chávez, the more experienced tactician, will rely on her endurance and strategy to overcome a rival who, on paper, appears technically superior.