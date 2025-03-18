Williams and Ortiz Crowned in Orlando – World Boxing Association

On March 15, 2025, the Caribe Royale Orlando served as the stage for an electrifying night of boxing that had fans on the edge of their seats. Two standout bouts lit up the card: the impressive victories of Austin Williams and Jemaine Ortiz. In the main event, American Austin Williams captured the WBA Continental Americas Middleweight title, while Jemaine Ortiz successfully defended his WBA Continental USA Super Lightweight championship.

Facing Canadian challenger Patrice Volny, Williams showcased his technical and physical prowess from the opening bell—using his reach and speed to keep Volny on the defensive. Known as “Ammo” in the ring, he unleashed a series of precise and powerful combinations that gradually wore his opponent down, earning him a unanimous decision win with scores of 118-110, 116-112, and 115-113. This triumph not only reinforces his status as one of the most promising contenders in his division but also moves him closer to a potential world title shot.

Meanwhile, Jemaine Ortiz squared off against Yomar Alamo for the WBA Continental USA Super Lightweight title. Renowned for his methodical and strategic approach, Ortiz faced a determined and resilient Alamo. With calculated movements and a constant jab, Ortiz controlled the pace of the fight and neutralized Alamo’s offensive efforts, ultimately securing the victory by unanimous decision with scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91.