Cletus Seldin Scores a Double Triumph in New York – World Boxing Association

Cletus Seldin outpointed José Angulo via a majority decision (77-75, 76-76, 78-74) in a thrilling bout for the WBA Fedelatin super lightweight title at the iconic Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. While the victory was significant, it was even more memorable for a personal milestone: Seldin took the opportunity to propose to his partner, Jessica Ostrowski, in an emotional moment that left everyone in attendance deeply moved.

From the opening bell, Seldin set an overwhelming pace—flooring Angulo with a powerful right hand in the first round and following up with a devastating left hook in the second. However, Angulo, hailing from Guayaquil, Ecuador, showed remarkable resilience and managed to bounce back, landing effective punches that tested Seldin in the ensuing rounds. Despite this, Seldin maintained constant pressure, even as his energy appeared to dip in the later rounds.

The contrast between the two fighters was stark: while Seldin relentlessly pushed forward with his signature aggression, Angulo displayed flashes of technical brilliance and strategic acumen that, if sustained, might have altered the outcome. In the end, the judges’ scorecards favored Seldin, marking his first title win under the auspices of the pioneering organization.

This victory not only bolsters Seldin’s impressive record (29-1, 23 KOs), overcoming obstacles both inside and outside the ring, but also marks a poignant chapter in his personal life. At 37 years old, he appears poised to enter the final stretch of his career with renewed purpose and determination. His journey serves as a powerful reminder that boxing is about more than just physical strength—it’s a testament to resilience and passion.