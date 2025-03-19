The middleweight division—one of the original eight weight classes in modern boxing—has been around for over a century and a half. With a weight range between 154 lbs (69.8 kg) and 160 lbs (72.6 kg), it has long been one of the sport’s most prestigious divisions, producing legendary champions who have left an indelible mark on the Sweet Science.

It all began in 1867, when Tom Chandler and Dooney Harris traded bare-knuckle blows in San Francisco, California. Chandler emerged victorious, claiming the title as the first recognized American middleweight champion. It wasn’t until 17 years later, on July 30, 1884, that the legendary Jack “Nonpareil” Dempsey (no relation to the heavyweight icon of the same name) cemented his place in history. In Great Kills, Staten Island, New York, Dempsey dominated George Fuljames over 21 rounds to capture the national middleweight crown. By then, boxing had evolved—fighters now wrapped their hands and wore gloves—but the division’s prestige was only just beginning to take shape.

Over the next 150-plus years, the middleweight class would become one of the most talent-rich in boxing history, a division where greatness was not just forged but required. The list of all-time greats who have held middleweight gold is staggering, with many enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

Among the early legends, none shone brighter than Stanley Ketchel, the “Michigan Assassin.” Once regarded by The Ring magazine as one of the top five fighters of all time, Ketchel was fearless—so much so that he stepped up to challenge heavyweight king Jack Johnson, conceding over 30 pounds. Incredibly, Ketchel floored Johnson in the sixth round before being brutally stopped, Johnson’s size and power proving too much.

No recounting of middleweight history would be complete without Harry “The Pittsburgh Windmill” Greb, a non-stop whirlwind of aggression; Bob Fitzsimmons, a pioneer of multi-weight dominance; and Tony Zale, the ferocious “Man of Steel.” The roll call continues with Mickey Walker, Marcel Thil, Fred Apostoli, Rocky Graziano, and the lone French middleweight champion, Marcel Cerdan. Then there’s Jake LaMotta, Gene Fullmer, Emile Griffith, Nigeria’s Dick Tiger, Carl “Bobo” Olson, Randy Turpin, and Nino Benvenuti, among others.

Japan’s first and only middleweight world champion, Shinji Takehara, also deserves mention. But towering over nearly all of them are four titans of the division:

• “Sugar” Ray Robinson – Widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time, Robinson made his name at welterweight but was equally devastating at 160 lbs.

• Carlos Monzón – Argentina’s finest, who reigned supreme for nearly seven years (1970-1977), racking up 14 title defenses, nine by knockout.

• Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler – A no-nonsense warrior with an iron chin, Hagler dominated the division with 13 successful defenses before his controversial loss to Sugar Ray Leonard in 1987. That night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Leonard, returning from a near three-year layoff, edged out Hagler on the scorecards, despite a decision that remains hotly debated to this day. Furious at what he saw as an injustice, Hagler never fought again. He passed away on March 13, 2021, at the age of 66. His official cause of death was never disclosed, though unconfirmed speculation linked it to complications from COVID-19. Hagler’s final record? 62 wins (52 KOs), 3 losses, 2 draws—never stopped, never broken.

One of Hagler’s most legendary battles was his war with Thomas “Hitman” Hearns on April 15, 1985. The fight, dubbed “The War,” lasted just three rounds, but its opening stanza is still hailed as the greatest first round in boxing history—a brutal, unrelenting slugfest that saw Hagler emerge victorious via knockout.

In the modern era, Bernard “The Alien” Hopkins ruled the middleweights with an iron fist, setting a record with 20 successful title defenses between 1997 and 2005. That record was later eclipsed by Kazakhstan’s Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, who surpassed Hopkins with 22 defenses.

Golovkin’s dominance set the stage for one of the most polarizing trilogies in middleweight history: Canelo Álvarez vs. GGG. Their first meeting, on September 16, 2017, ended in a controversial draw at Las Vegas’ brand-new T-Mobile Arena, sparking endless debates among fans and pundits.

The rematch took time to materialize. When the two finally squared off again on September 15, 2018, Álvarez eked out a narrow points victory, dethroning Golovkin and cementing his place atop the division.

A third fight, fought four years later on September 17, 2022, saw Álvarez once again get the nod, though by then, Golovkin was 39 years old and past his prime. The decision, like the first two fights, remained contentious, but the trilogy had already carved its place in middleweight lore.

And so, the story of the middleweight division continues, with more chapters yet to be written. If fate allows, we’ll revisit this storied weight class, because there’s still plenty of history left to tell.