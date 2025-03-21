Home / Boxing News / Lester Martínez Set to Defend His WBA Continental Latin America Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, March 22, Guatemala’s Lester Martínez will put his WBA Continental Latin America title on the line against undefeated American contender Joeshon James at the Orange Show Center in San Bernardino, California.

A Clash of Unbeatens

This is a battle between two undefeated fighters. Martínez (18-0, 15 KOs) has proven to be a dangerous puncher, with a staggering 83% knockout rate. The Guatemalan powerhouse may have seen his five-fight KO streak snapped in his last outing, but he still delivered a dominant unanimous decision victory over Carlos Góngora to claim the WBA Continental strap.

On the other side, Joeshon James (9-0-2, 5 KOs) brings a slick, technical approach to the ring. While his last five fights include two draws, James is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alexander Vaugh, though that bout took place over a year ago. With a long layoff behind him, he’ll be looking to make a statement in his return.

Martínez’s raw power versus James’ boxing IQ—this showdown promises fireworks in San Bernardino!


About World Boxing Association

