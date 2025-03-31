Home / Boxing News / Samuel Nmomah and Alex De La Rosa Shine in Italy, Capturing WBA Mediterranean Titles – World Boxing Association

In an electrifying night in Novara, Italy, Nigerian standout Samuel Nmomah and Spanish prospect Alex De La Rosa clinched the WBA Mediterranean titles in the middleweight and super featherweight divisions, respectively.

Undefeated Nigerian Samuel Nmomah (21-0, 5 KOs) faced the experienced Abdul Khattab in a grueling middleweight title clash. Nmomah showcased his technical prowess and physical dominance throughout the ten-round battle, earning a unanimous decision win with scores of 95-94, 95-94, and 96-93. This impressive victory not only extends his unbeaten streak but also cements his status as one of the premier fighters in the region.

On the other side of the card, Spanish fighter Alex De La Rosa (10-0, 4 KOs) delivered a dazzling performance in his international debut. In the super featherweight division, De La Rosa dismantled Romanian-Italian Catalin Ionescu with a technical knockout in the sixth round. The Madrid-based pugilist impressed the crowd by methodically breaking down Ionescu with precision and strategic prowess, flooring his opponent multiple times before the referee finally stepped in to stop the fight.

With these standout performances, both Nmomah and De La Rosa not only earned championship gold but also elevated the prestige of the WBA Mediterranean titles, reinforcing their importance on the international boxing stage.


