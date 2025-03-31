Collazo Defends WBA Belt with Knockout Win Over Cano in Cancún – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican sensation Oscar “Pupilo” Collazo successfully defended his WBA minimumweight title for the first time on Saturday night, delivering a fifth-round knockout against Mexico’s Edwin Cano Hernández at the Poliforum Benito Juárez in Cancún, Mexico. The bout also had Collazo’s WBO strap on the line, making it a high-stakes showdown.

Collazo, who claimed the WBA crown last November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a knockout victory over the rugged Thai veteran Thammanoon Niyomtrong, wasted no time asserting his dominance in hostile territory.

From the opening bell, the Puerto Rican champion put on a clinic, using a sharp jab and crisp hook combinations to systematically dismantle Cano, who showed plenty of heart but struggled to keep up with Collazo’s speed and precision.

The end came in the fifth round when Collazo unleashed a brutal combination that sent Cano to his knees. The Mexican warrior tried to recover but couldn’t beat the count, sealing another statement victory for the undefeated Collazo.

With the win, Collazo improves to 12-0 (9 KOs), cementing himself as a formidable force in the 105-pound division and one of Puerto Rico’s rising boxing stars.

Cano, now 13-3-1 (4 KOs), showed grit but ultimately fell short against the reigning champion.