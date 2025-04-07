Heavyweight Division – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championship Committee shook up the heavyweight division on Friday with an official resolution that sets the stage for high-stakes matchups at the top of the ladder. Veteran contender Kubrat Pulev will defend his WBA heavyweight title against Michael Hunter, while rising British star Fabio Wardley is set to collide with the controversial yet dangerous Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller for the interim crown.

The winners of both fights must square off within 180 days after December 31, 2025, effectively setting a clear path toward unification within the WBA ranks.

The ruling was made under Rule C.28 of the WBA regulations, which allows the Championship Committee to appoint a mandatory challenger either through rankings or an eliminator bout. The rule states:

“A mandatory challenger may be selected from the top-ranked fighters or through an elimination bout. Generally, the highest-ranked contender or a regional champion ranked within the top five may be designated, unless unavailable within the required timeframe. Failure to comply with any conditions may result in removal of mandatory status.”

As part of the agreement, Pulev and Hunter will have 30 days to negotiate terms, with a 75-25 purse split favoring the reigning champion. Should they fail to reach a deal, the bout will head to purse bid in accordance with WBA rules.

Meanwhile, the WBA has greenlit the interim title clash between Wardley and Miller, with further details—date, venue, and undercard—to be announced soon. This fight is expected to generate significant buzz, with both fighters eyeing a shot at the full title down the line.

The Committee also clarified that this latest resolution supersedes all previous decisions regarding the heavyweight division. Any future disputes or developments will be handled strictly according to WBA regulations.