A Historic Night in Varadero – World Boxing Association

After more than six decades in the shadows, professional boxing is set to make its long-awaited return to Cuba—and it’s doing so in grand fashion. On Friday, April 11, the iconic Meliá Internacional Hotel in Varadero will host a momentous event destined to reshape the island’s sporting landscape. For the first time in 64 years, Cuban fighters will lace up the gloves under the bright lights of a professional show, reigniting a flame that once made Cuba a powerhouse in the global boxing scene.

Julio César La Cruz: A Nation’s Hope for the Next World Champion

Headlining the historic card is none other than Julio César La Cruz—nicknamed “La Sombra”—a decorated amateur legend now carving his path in the pro ranks. La Cruz will square off against Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic in a WBA-sanctioned bridgerweight world title eliminator. With multiple Olympic and world titles already in his trophy case, La Cruz is now within striking distance of becoming Cuba’s next world champion. More than just a fight, this bout represents the rebirth of Cuban prizefighting on the world stage.

A Stacked Card Showcasing Elite Cuban Talent

The night won’t begin and end with La Cruz. The undercard is loaded with top-tier Cuban talent looking to stake their claims on the international scene:

• Arlen López vs. Martín Ezequiel Bulacio – For the WBA Continental Latin America title in the light heavyweight division.

• Lázaro Álvarez vs. Miguel Queliz Santos – WBA Continental Americas lightweight title bout.

• Erislandy Álvarez vs. Brainer Vásquez – Super lightweight showdown for the WBA Continental Latin America title.

• Moussa Gholam vs. Misael Vásquez – Super featherweight clash for the WBA Continental Americas Gold belt.

A Sporting Renaissance in the Making

This event isn’t just a boxing show—it’s a cultural milestone. Cuba has long dominated amateur boxing, producing legends of the ring who never had the chance to shine professionally. Now, a new era is dawning, one that offers opportunity, recognition, and a pathway to global glory.

With the sound of the opening bell in Varadero, Cuba is ready to reclaim its rightful place among boxing’s elite. On this historic night, past and future will collide in the squared circle—and the world will be watching.