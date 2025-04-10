Gilberto Jesús Mendoza Applauds the Return of Pro Boxing to Cuba – World Boxing Association

After 64 long years, professional boxing has made its long-awaited return to Cuban soil—and the significance of this moment isn’t lost on the global fight community. Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), has praised the historic event and expressed his deep excitement and support in a letter addressed to the Cuban Boxing Federation and its president, Alberto Puig.

Although personal matters prevented Mendoza from attending in person, he’s been following the event closely and has backed it wholeheartedly from the start.

“This event marks a milestone not just for Cuban boxing, but for the sport on a global scale,” Mendoza wrote. “Your leadership and vision have been essential in bringing this to life. The institutional courage and commitment to the comprehensive development of boxing deserve our utmost recognition.”

In his message, the WBA’s top executive highlighted the significance of the regional titles and the WBA eliminator bout on the card—milestones in their own right. But perhaps most historic of all is the night’s first-ever sanctioned women’s bout on the island, featuring Yakelin Uzcátegui and Lina Tejada battling for the WBA Fedelatin title.

Mendoza also emphasized the WBA’s longstanding commitment to Cuban fighters. The organization has supported them for years, and being part of this new chapter is, in his words, “a great honor.”

Cuba has long been a cradle of boxing greatness, and this return to the professional stage opens the door for its athletes to shine even brighter. Friday night’s event in Varadero is more than just a fight card—it’s the start of a new era for Cuban boxing.