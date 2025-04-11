Spencer Outclasses Suárez, Retains WBA Super Welterweight Title – World Boxing Association

In a high-voltage night at Montreal’s Casino, Canadian standout Mary Spencer delivered a dominant performance against Venezuela’s Ogleidis Suárez, successfully defending her WBA super welterweight crown. The judges left no doubt: 99-91, 100-90, 100-90 — a unanimous decision in favor of the hometown fighter.

From the opening bell, Spencer imposed her will, using her reach and sharp accuracy to keep Suárez on the back foot. The Venezuelan showed plenty of heart and grit, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Spencer’s relentless pace and tactical execution.

With this win, Spencer not only retains her world title but sends a strong message to the rest of the 154-pound division: she’s here to stay — and she’s setting the standard in women’s boxing.

The victory improves Spencer’s record to 10 wins (6 by knockout) with 2 losses, and marks her third straight win.

As for Suárez (31-6-1), the veteran warrior will take some time to regroup and look for fresh opportunities that might lead her back to the sport’s summit.