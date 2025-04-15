A Cross-Generational Showdown for the WBA International Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, the spotlight will shine on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK, as rising Irish prospect Aaron McKenna takes on seasoned veteran and former world champion Liam “Beefy” Smith for the WBA International middleweight title—a bout that pits youth against experience in a classic generational clash.

At just 25, McKenna is riding a wave of momentum, having secured back-to-back knockout victories, including a standout performance last July in Tokyo, where he stopped Jeovanny Estela. Undefeated at 19-0 with 10 KOs, the young Irishman is eager to prove he belongs on the world stage—and a win over Smith could be his breakout moment.

But standing in his way is the battle-tested Smith, returning to the ring after a 19-month layoff following his 2023 rematch loss to Chris Eubank Jr. “Beefy” brings with him a wealth of experience, having shared the ring with some of the sport’s biggest names—Canelo Álvarez, Jaime Munguía, Jessie Vargas, and more. With a record of 33-4-1 with 20 KOs, Smith is looking to make a triumphant return and remind the world he still has plenty left in the tank.

The official weigh-in is set for Friday. Once both fighters hit the 160-pound limit, it’s game on.

This matchup promises fireworks—an unbeaten young lion versus a seasoned warrior with everything to prove. Will McKenna pass the toughest test of his career, or will Smith turn back the clock and reclaim his spot in the middleweight mix?