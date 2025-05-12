Mayelli Flores Dethrones Nazarena Romero in a Gritty War in Kissimmee – World Boxing Association

In a night packed with drama and raw emotion at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida, Mexico’s Mayelli Flores Rosquero pulled off the biggest win of her career, edging out Argentina’s Nazarena “Capricho” Romero via split decision to claim the WBA super bantamweight world title.

This was a clash of styles from the opening bell. Romero used her range and footwork to control the early going, keeping Flores at bay with crisp jabs and calculated movement. But the Mexican challenger wouldn’t be denied. Flores adjusted mid-fight, turning up the pressure and digging in with heavy hands in the trenches. Her relentless pursuit began to break Romero’s rhythm, forcing the champion to fight at a pace she couldn’t sustain.

The judges’ scorecards reflected just how close this battle was: two had it 96-94 in favor of Flores, while the third saw it 98-92 for Romero — a decision that stirred debate among fans and pundits alike. Still, Romero showed class in defeat, acknowledging Flores’ grit and praising the quality of the fight.

For Flores Rosquero, this victory marks the culmination of years of hard work and redemption. After falling short in her first world title shot back in 2022, she seized this second chance with both hands, proving herself as one of the rising stars in women’s boxing. With gold now around her waist, Flores’ path forward is lined with big fights and even bigger opportunities.