Reséndiz Stuns Caleb Plant, Captures WBA Interim Super Middleweight Title – World Boxing Association

In a night packed with drama at Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena, Mexico’s José Armando “Toro” Reséndiz pulled off one of the year’s biggest upsets, outpointing former world champion Caleb Plant to claim the WBA interim super middleweight title. Reséndiz earned a hard-fought split decision with scores of 116-112, 113-115, and 116-112 — a verdict that shocked many in attendance.

Plant looked sharp early, dictating the pace behind his jab and using slick movement to keep the charging Mexican at bay. Through the first few rounds, the former IBF champion appeared to be in full control, landing clean counters while avoiding most of Reséndiz’s power.

But the tide began to shift midway through the fight.

Reséndiz adjusted, ramping up the pressure and going to the body with thudding combinations. In the sixth, he rocked Plant with a flurry that had the American momentarily wobbled and forced to clinch. From there, “Toro” never let up — walking through fire, cutting off the ring, and turning the bout into a gritty battle of will.

As the rounds wore on, Plant showed signs of fatigue, and Reséndiz continued to pile on the pressure. By the championship rounds, the momentum had fully swung toward the Mexican, who closed strong and left no doubt about who had finished the fight with the upper hand.

The upset came as a surprise to many observers, with Plant coming in as the more experienced fighter and heavy favorite. But Reséndiz proved that hunger, grit, and relentless pressure can turn the tables in a high-stakes showdown.

“I knew everyone was going to be against me,” Reséndiz said after the fight. “But I trusted in myself and my team. This win means everything.”

With the victory, Reséndiz improves to 16-2 (11 KOs) and stakes his claim as a serious contender in the 168-pound division. Plant, now 23-3 (14 KOs), will have to regroup after another tough setback.

It was a career-defining night for Reséndiz — a performance marked by heart, discipline, and pure determination. With the WBA interim title now around his waist, his star is on the rise.