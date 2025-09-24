Fundora Stops Kubicki, Solidifies Her Reign – World Boxing Association

Undisputed women’s flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) delivered another dominant performance on September 20 at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino in Indio, California, stopping Poland’s Alexas Kubicki (13-2, 2 KOs) in the seventh round. It was the first official defense of her WBA crown along with the rest of her undisputed hardware.

From the outset, Fundora imposed her will with a clear strategy: dictate the distance, control the tempo with a sharp jab, and punish Kubicki’s body with crisp combinations. Her height and reach allowed her to command the center of the ring, forcing the challenger to retreat throughout the bout. Kubicki showed heart, trying to counter at mid-range, but the champion’s volume punching and constant pressure kept her smothered.

The breaking point came in the seventh, when Fundora turned up the pace and unleashed a furious barrage that left Kubicki unable to respond. The referee had no choice but to step in, halting the contest and awarding Fundora her ninth career stoppage. The performance left no doubt: the young American’s undisputed reign is no accident, but the product of technical evolution and meticulous preparation.

At just 23 years old, the Coachella native has rocketed through the ranks since making her pro debut in 2021. Earlier this year, she unified the division by defeating Marilyn Badillo, becoming undisputed in only her sixteenth professional fight. Her tactical discipline, command of distance, and relentless output make her one of the most difficult champions to dethrone in women’s boxing today.

Kubicki, brave but outmatched, suffered her second professional defeat. Still, her willingness to step up at this level may open doors for further opportunities in Europe’s top boxing circuit.